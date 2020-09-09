Android 11 Rolls Out: Read This To Know When Your Phone Gets Android 11 And More

Android 11 is here. The much-awaited annual update for the Google Android platform is now rolling out. And as always, the Google Pixel phones are getting the goodness right away. However, there is a surprise in store for users of certain other Android phones, which are lined up to get the Android 11 update today itself. Unlike Android updates from the previous years, Android 11 is less about large-scale changes and more about incremental improvements across the board with pretty much every functionality. There is greater focus on data privacy and security, such as more user control over location permission for apps and also how apps that you may not have used for a while will have their permissions reset to prevent data leaks that a user may not realize.

As it is every year, if you use a Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL and Pixel 4A, you will be able to download and install the latest Android 11 update from today itself. But unlike other years, there is a very pleasant change. A lot of other phones are getting Android 11 today itself. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are getting the Android 11 update today itself, with the rollout in India, EU and North America regions, albeit as a beta version at this time. Yet, the brave souls have an option, for sure. We have compiled everything that you need to know about the Android 11 update in one place, as a ready reckoner of what is new, what to keep an eye out for and when your phone gets the Android 11 update.

