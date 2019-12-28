Android 11 Will Record Videos Larger than 4GB in One Clip

Smartphone brands have made huge jumps in camera quality, in terms of zoom and low-light features. However, video quality has often not received the same attention. But, this could change in the upcoming year after Qualcomm Snapdragon 865’s improved ISP. The upcoming Android smartphones are expected to come equipped with enhanced internal storage, better modems, and 5G cellular network supports. The earlier versions didn’t allow devices to save video files, which are larger than 4GB. This can change with Android 11, which is going to be the next major version of Android.

In the past years, developers have been asking for a way to record video files larger than 4GB in size, but it is only now that it seems that things could possibly change with the upcoming Android 11. According to the description of a new commit in the AOSP Gerrit, search giant Google is updating Android’s media classes to remove the 32-bit file size limitation. Specifically, Android will now “use [a] 64bit offset in mpeg4writer,” which allows Android "to compose/mux files more than 4GB in size".

The commit has not been merged as of now but when done it is expected that the change will be reflected in Android 11. The first Android 10 beta went live in March 2019, and as a result of the next version of Android 11 to is expected in March 2020, followed by a stable release in August 2020, said the report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.