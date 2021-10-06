Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Will Come to These OnePlus Phones: What's New

Android 12 stable version started rolling out earlier this week for Pixel phones, and OnePlus has announced a similar update for its smartphones. Currently, the company is rolling OxygenOS 12, which is the company’s custom interface sitting on top of Android 12 is available in open beta to the OnePlus 9 series. Prior to this, the OxygenOS 12 was available to developers. In a blog post on the community forum, OnePlus has also announced a list of new features that will roll out with the upcoming mobile OS. The post highlights the next-gen OxygenOS 12 will integrate sister brand Oppo’s ColorOS codebase to deliver a “more stable and power-saving system with solid backend support."

The open beta builds for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are also available on the Community forum. Users with OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Nord 2 5G, Nord 1 and Nord CE 5G will also receive the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 (open beta) in future.

In terms of features, the new OxygenOS 12 introduces a refreshed new UI. It will essentially get a lighter and minimalistic design like the ColorOS on Oppo phones. OnePlus explains, “The change of light indicates a clearer distance, while hierarchy and interspersed relationships enhance readability and ease of use." App icons will include shadows and subtle gradients to elevate the visuals. OnePlus is upgrading the Shelf that sits before the homepage with a “wider range of customisations" options. The company notes the brand-new Shelf can be customised with feature cards of different sizes and background images.

The Work-Life Balance will get a new version 2.0 with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It will allow users to get notifications to main a ‘work-life balance.’ Other features with the new OS include enhanced Dark Mode with different modes, Toolbox 2.0, and Canvas AOD 2.0. Coming to security and privacy, OnePlus says it has “streamlined data storage access" - making it easier for users to sort personal files. The data stored in the Private Safe is isolated from other apps while remaining personally accessible. Users can keep personal files such as photos, videos, audios, and documents in the Private Safe securely all through one access.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.