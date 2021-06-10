Android 12 Beta 2 Launched: Check Out All The New Android Features Coming For Beta Testers

Google recently introduced its next generation mobile operating system, Android 12 during the Google I/O conference in May. The company has now launched the second beta for Android 12 which brings new features like the new privacy dashboard, a new internet panel, a clipboard read notification, and more. The first beta for Android 12 was launched last month at Google’s I/O conference and it showcased Google’s new ‘Material You’ design language. The first beta unsurprisingly missed quite a few of the features that Google has said will be coming with Android 12. With the second beta, however, Google is bringing more Android 12 features for the testers. Users can apply for the beta at google.com/android/beta if they want to try out the features before mass rollout. Users need to have a compatible device. Non-Pixel smartphones are also a part of the list of compatible devices, users can check for the list on Google Developers website.

The new features with the latest beta include Google’s new privacy dashboard that makes it easier for users to see which apps recently used their mic, camera, and location. Other features in the beta are the addition of microphone and camera indicators that show users if an app is using either, and new Quick settings toggle to disable them. When access is disabled, apps will receive blank audio and camera feed. Google is also bringing a clipboard read notifcation that shows readers when an app is reading from the clipboard.

Another new feature coming with Android 12 second beta is a new panel that makes it easier for you to switch between internet providers, Wi-Fi networks, etc. Google notes that this would be a good time for developers to finish their compatibility testing and release compatible versions of their apps, SDKs, and libraries as the company is just one release away from reaching platform stability.

