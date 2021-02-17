Android 12 Dessert Name Might Be Snow Cone: What We Know About Google's Next OS Version

Google will launch Android 12 this year. Recently, we got a look at the first mockup of Android 12 based on Google's briefings with OEM partners. Now, it is being said that the dessert name for Android 12 could be Snow Cone. The name for Android 12 comes via the Android 12 source code, which reportedly has references to 'sc,' which is believed to stand for Snow Cone. There is no official information about Android 12 from Google as of now, but recent reports have hinted at several possible features on the next Android version.

The Android 12 source code shows multiple references to "sc" that is believed to be an abbreviation for Snow Cone, a report in XDA Developers hints. The report also states that Android 11 was internally called Red Velvet Cake after references of 'rvc' were found in the source code. Android 12 is expected to bring a host of new features and improvements to Android devices like a face-based auto rotate, a one-hand mode for taller phones, and a new gaming mode enhancement.

A recent report in 9to5Google said that Android 12 could bring face-based auto rotation, at least to Pixel smartphones. According to the information viewed by the website, this feature will use the front camera on a smartphone to check if anyone is looking at the screen, and if so, which way their head is turned. The tech behind this is a simplified version of the face-shape-recognition capabilities of apps like Snapchat and Google Duo.

Another report in 9to5Google has hinted at a dedicated on-handed mode for Android 12 that could be enabled via gestures. Google is said to be bringing this feature to help make oversized smartphones more manageable. The one-handed mode will likely shrink your phone's screen contents.

Another feature that has recently been reported to be coming to Android 12 is a new Gaming Mode. According to a recent report in XDA Developers, Android 12 will come with a "GameManager Service" that will likely trigger automatically when a game is started, in order to manage settings like automatic brightness, auto-rotation, Do Not Disturb, and more.

While there is no official word on Android 12, it is being said the Google will launch the developer preview of the next Android version in the coming days. According to Google's timeline, there is still some time for Android 12 to roll out on smartphones as the company launches its new software version in September every year.