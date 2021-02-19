Android 12 First Developer Preview Released by Google: Compatible Devices, Features & More

Google has released the first developer preview of its next Android version, Android 12. Android 12 is expected start rolling out to the masses later this year. Google's release come soon after several reports leaked few features of Android 12, including things like redesigned widgets, an in-depth theming system, and the speculated dessert name. The first developer preview of Android 12 is aimed at developers for getting their apps ready for the next Android version. The Android 12 Developer preview is available to download on Google Pixel smartphones and developers can also look at the new features and changes by using the Android Emulator.

Google announced the Android 12 developer preview in a blog post. The developer preview version of Android 12 can be downloaded on devices including the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Google Pixel 5. Google has also provided download links for the abov-ementined devices in a separate Android Developers web page. Those working on Android TV apps can also get the first Android 12 developer preview via the ADT-3 device. According to a timeline shared by Google, Android 12 will be rolled out after four public beta testings that will take place up till August 2021. Google also said that Android 12 will reach the "Platform Stability" stage through the fourth Beta stage, scheduled in August. The Mountain View, California-based giant usually releases new Android versions in September. It said that more information will be shared later this month on an Jetpack Compose, Google's modern toolkit for building native UI.

Following is the timeline shared by Google:

Android 12 Developer Preview 1: February

Android 12 Developer Preview 2: March

Android 12 Developer Preview 3: April

Android 12 Beta 1: May

Android 12 Beta 2, 3: June-July

Android 12 Beta 4: August

Those who are looking to download the developer preview must note that the first Developer Preview of Android 12 is meant specifically for developers and is not intended for end consumers.

Coming to the changes, Google has mentioned in the blog post that it is working on optimising transitions and animations across the system to make the experience even smoother. Apps will also be optimise their notifications with custom content views that will be based on standard template. Further, Android 12 will also bring more responsive notifications and Google says that users will notice the changes in the first developer preview that are likely to be further polished in later updates.

Android 12 will also be more optimised for tablets, foldables, and TVs, Google said. The first Android 12 preview also includes an improved screenshot editor and an updated Nearby Share feature with the ability to share Wi-Fi passwords.

This comes after reports have hinted at some upcoming features of Android 12 including in-depth theming, one handed mode, scrolling screenshots, and better notification snoozing. It was also recently reported that the dessert name for Android 12 will be Snow Cone.