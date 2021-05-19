Android 12 Public Beta Is Now Available For Google Pixel Phones: How to Install

Android 12 is officially here, and the next-gen mobile software for Android smartphones brings a more playful and clutter-free user interface. Although its developer’s previews have been available for quite some time, the first public beta was introduced at the ongoing Google I/O 2021 event that is taking place virtually after a year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from a revamped UI, users (at least stock Android customers) will also get access to new animations, widgets, and a modified lock screen. There’s a bunch of privacy tools that are taking inspiration from Apple iOS 14. OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE smartphone owners will soon be able to test the first beta in the coming weeks. However, users with Google Pixel 3 and above can access the Android 12 Beta 1 now.

As noted by Google, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5 users can test the mobile software. The company says users who were enrolled in the Android 11 Beta programme must enrol again to receive Android 12 via Google Android Beta for Pixel website. Following that, Pixel users will get a notification on the phone stating software is ready to install. Users can check manually by heading to System > System Update. Then, tap “Check for update" to see if you can download the new software. In case the Android 12 Beta 1 does not show up, the Pixel phone may take a few hours to receive it. In some rare cases, it takes more than 24 hours to arrive on the smartphone. User must note that updates rolling out with the beta version are mainly pre-release versions, and may contain errors and defects. Users should keep a back of files to ensure safety. Most importantly, users will not be able to unenroll and revert to a lower public release version of Android without first wiping all locally saved data on your device. For other OEMs, enrolling for the Android beta programme will differ, and the companies will share fresh updates. Meanwhile, you can read more about the Android 12 Beta 1 features here.

