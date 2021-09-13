Android 12 Stable Update May Roll Out To Pixel Users On This Date, Support Doc Hints

Google’s next generation of its mobile operating system Android 12 is a much anticipated update as it will be one of the most radical design refresh Android has ever gone through. With many people waiting for Android 12 to start rolling out to end users, Google has released the fifth and final beta of Android 12 for Pixel phones. This means that Android 12 will be rolled out to end customers in the coming weeks. Google has itself said that Android users should expect the stable update in a few weeks from now, but has not given a firm date. Now, a report suggests the tentative launch date of Android 12 update for Pixel users.

According to an internal documents found by XDR Developers, Google will publish the source code for Android 12 on October 4, 2021. This source code will be published on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Gerrit, and it will very likely coincide with the release of the Android 12 stable update for Pixel phones, according to the company’s recent history. The source code for Android 9 Pie was released on August 6, 2018, the same date that the stable update went live for the first two generations of Pixel devices. Similarly, the Android 10 stable update rolled out for Pixel smartphones on September 3, the same the Google uploaded the source code to AOSP. Last year, Google released the Android 11 source code on September 8, 2020, again, the same day it was rolled out for Pixel smartphones. Hence, the stable Android 12 update for Pixel smartphones could be on October 4, 2021, same day Google will publish the source code on the AOSP Gerrit.

This is still not a confirmed date and could change as there is no official Android 12 release date yet. While the recent history tells us that Android 12 is likely to roll out on Pixel smartphones on October 4, Android 12 is one of the most extensive and comprehensive update yet, and may take a while to reach end users.

Google is also gearing up for the launch of the next generation of Pixel smartphones - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 series has been officially announced by Google and will come with the company’s in-house Tensor chipset.

