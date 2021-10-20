Android 12 Starts Rolling Out For Google Pixel Smartphones: Here's How To Download

Google last night launched its latest Pixel 6 smartphones - the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that run on the company’s in-house Tensor chip. With the Pixel 6 series launch, Google also started rolling out Android 12 for Pixel smartphones. The latest Android version was launched back in May during Google’s I/O developer conference back in May. Google also made the source code for Android available earlier this month. Android 12 comes with a new, refreshed user interface, and other improvements like updated security controls, new animations, and more improvements to Google Pixel smartphones.

The biggest enhancement of Android 12 on Pixel smartphones is the Material You design language that is aimed at enhancing the personalisation on Android 12-powered Pixel smartphones. Material You allows users to pick a custom colour palette according to their taste, that will be carried on across the system UI. Android 12 also uses Fluid Motion and new animations to deliver a new and more personal experience.

Android 12 also brings many privacy-focused features to Pixel smartphones. Google has introduced a new Privacy Dashboard that will give users a better idea as to what apps are taking what data. There is also an option of giving an approximate location permission instead of precise location. There are indicators as well for when an app is using your camera or mic.

Those who own a Pixel 3 or later Pixel smartphone, can already update their smartphones to Google’s latest operating system. The update will reach your smartphone over the air and you will get a notification. However, if you want to do it manually, you can head to the Settings > Advanced > System Update to check for it. The Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5a 5G will be getting Android 12 apart from the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Apart from Pixel smartphones, Android 12 is also coming to devices from manufacturers including Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.