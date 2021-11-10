Android 12 Update: When Will the OS Roll Out on Samsung, OnePlus Smartphones?

Google started the rollout of the stable version of the Android 12 update for compatible Pixel devices earlier last month. The rollout happened for all the Pixel 3 and later devices. Now, the tech company has unveiled the latest Android 12 AOSP that will allow smartphone manufacturers to develop custom Android skins for their respective smartphones. Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and more had already rolled out the beta version of Android 12 for compatible devices. Meanwhile, brands like Vivo, Realme have also released a timeline for Android 12 rollout for their compatible smartphones. Here’s when we can expect Android 12 to reach third-party smartphones.

Xiaomi: The company’s Mi branded smartphones are first eligible for Android 12 beta. Xiaomi started the test with Mi 11 smartphone, and if all goes well, we could see a wider rollout of the stable Android 12 in a month or two. While the company is yet to release the official list of smartphones eligible for Android 12 support, we can expect the stable version of MIUI to reach Mi 11 end of this year. It may also reserve it for the rumoured Xiaomi 12 that could launch end of this year.

Samsung: Similar to Xiaomi, Samsung is also yet to offer a timeline on Android 12 rollout. However, the company has been testing its Android 12-based One UI 4.0 on its flagship devices. While nothing is confirmed yet, we could expect the rollout of the stable version to happen on flagship products like Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Flip and Galaxy Note 20 first. The stable version may also roll out with the next-gen Galaxy S22 series.

OnePlus: Among the smartphone makers, OnePlus is best known to release timely Android updates. In the case of Android 12, the company has opened its beta programme only for its flagship OnePlus 9 series. So, we could expect a final stable rollout at least for the 9 Series devices by the end of this year or maybe early next year. A final confirmation from the brand is still awaited.

Oppo: Oppo has announced it will roll out its first beta programme of Android 12 for Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, Oppo Find X2 series, Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo A74 5G, and Oppo A73 5G. Its popular Oppo Reno 6 series and Reno 5 series will be eligible for the beta update. However, there’s no information on the stable rollout yet.

Realme: Realme has been one of the first brands to launch the Android 12 rollout for its devices. The brand unveiled the Android 12 based Realme 3.0 UI in early October. While the Realme GT became the first device for this beta upgrade, the company also gave a list of devices eligible for the update. Users of the older variants of Realme devices might have to wait till next year.

