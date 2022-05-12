Android 13 Beta 2 Version Rolling Out For More Smartphones Now: All Details

Google I/O 2022 gave us a lot more new stuff but we also saw the regular set of announcements on Wednesday, including the release of the Android 13 Beta 2 version for many smartphones. With Android 13, Google is focusing beyond smartphones, and tablet has all of a sudden become a crucial segment for the company. Android 13 improves privacy settings for the users and upgrades the Material You UI with more cohesive results.
Google has listed a wide range of phone brands that are now offering the Android 13 Beta 2 version update. So, if you have phones from any of the following brands, the new Android 13 beta 2 version should be available very soon.
Google Pixel
Vivo
Xiaomi
Nokia
OnePlus
Oppo
Realme
Asus
Lenovo
Sharp
Tecno
ZTE
For those with a Google Pixel smartphone that supports the Android 13 version, they are getting the update from today itself. Other phone brands offer Android in their customised avatar, which requires some tweaking at the back-end to incorporate the new changes of the Android 13 version. Non-Pixel phones should be getting their Android 13 Beta 2 version update in the coming weeks.
Smartphones Getting Android 13 Beta 2 Version
Here is the list of the smartphones and tablets that are now eligible for the Android 13 Beta 2 version from Google.
Pixel 4
Pixel 4 XL
Pixel 4a
Pixel 4a (5G)
Pixel 5
Pixel 5a
Pixel 6
Pixel 6 Pro
Xiaomi 12
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi Pad 5
OnePlus 10 Pro
Realme GT 2 Pro
Oppo Find N
Oppo Find X5 Pro
Asus Zenfone 8z
Lenovo P12 Pro
Sharp Aquos Sense 6
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
Vivo X80 Pro
Tecno Camon 19 Pro
As you can see here, the list primarily comprises of latest smartphones launched by these brands. Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Oppo Find N are the odds one on this list, as both figure in the tablet and foldable section, respectively.
How To Get Android 13 Beta 2 Version
If you have any of these Pixel phones or other non-Pixel smartphones, head over to the Google Beta program page and sign in with your Google account. The page will show you a list of phones eligible to run the Android 13 Beta 2 version. Accept the terms of the update, back up your phone’s data and check the phone settings to see if you have an update to download.
Reboot the phone and the beta 2 version will be installed.
