Android 13 Beta Update Rolls Out: Which Smartphones Supported And How To Install?

The Android 13 beta version is rolling out this week, and all the eligible Pixel smartphone users can try it out right away. As you might recall, the Android 13 Developer Preview has been around since February, offering developers the chance to test the upcoming Android version for their apps.

And now, the Android 13 beta version is available for all, only if you own a compatible Pixel smartphone. Other phone makers are likely to share their beta timelines at the Google I/O 2022 keynote in May.

Unlike the developer previews, the beta versions are easier to install on devices, and Google just asks you to log in using the Google account running on the Pixel smartphone. As the years go by, Google is limiting the support for newer Android versions to the latest Pixel smartphone.

So, if you have the Pixel, Pixel 2 or even the Pixel 3 series phones, Android 13 beta will not be available for your device. However, Google will offer security updates for these devices for one more year.

Coming back to the Android 13 beta version, it has seen minimal changes compared to the Android 12 version, and Google is mostly making granular changes to make the OS more effective. For those wanting to try out the Android 13 beta, they need the following Pixel smartphones:

– Pixel 4

– Pixel 4a

– Pixel 4a 5G

– Pixel 4 XL

– Pixel 5

– Pixel 5a 5G

– Pixel 6

– Pixel 6 Pro

Android 13 Beta: How To Install On Your Pixel Smartphone

If you have any of these aforementioned Pixel smartphones, head over to the Android Beta program website, and add your device to receive the beta version. Now, ensure your Pixel smartphone is updated to the latest Android firmware.

After a while, you will get a notification for an over the air (OTA) update available for your smartphone. Install the version like any other, reboot the device and the Android 13 beta will be available on your smartphone.

Google recommends that do not install beta versions on the primary device, as it can have bugs and cause other issues like battery heating among others.

Google I/O 2022 is next month, where we will hear more about Android 13 and its features.

