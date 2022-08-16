Android 13 Is Now Rolling Out To Google Pixel Phones: Supported Devices, New Features And More

Google earlier this year announced Android 13, which comes as the latest version of the operating system. Android 13 developer preview was launched in February this year, which is much earlier than the years before this. Given the early developer preview, it is natural to assume that Android 13 stable update will also be launched earlier than usual. That’s correct. Android 13 stable update is finally rolling out, but only for Google Pixel smartphones for now.

Google has announced that Android 13 is finally coming to all Pixel smartphones starting today. This is about a month earlier than the usual timeline for the latest Android update coming to end users. Google usually launches Android versions starting in September. Now, we don’t know the reason behind the early rollout, but it is a welcome change. Android 13 update is now rolling out to all Pixel smartphones starting today. To see if your Google Pixel 4 or newer has received the update, you can go into Settings > System > Software Update to find out.

WHAT SMARTPHONES ARE GETTING ANDROID 13 UPDATE

Here are all the Pixel smartphones that are getting the Android 13 update in the first public rollout:

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

WHAT IS NEW WITH ANDROID 13

Now, Android 13 is not as big an update as Android 12, that brought the Material You design in a more prominent and well-rounded format, giving Android phones their biggest cosmetic upgrade till date. Android 13, on the other hand, is mostly an update that ties loose ends. However, there are still many new features for users to look forward to, especially for Google Pixel users.

Android 13 will give users more options for Material You theming, allowing users to pick more granularly which colours will be pulled from the wallpaper, giving users the option to add more detail. Third-party developers will also be able to add themed icons to their apps, so users can get a more streamlined home screen. Apart from this, there is a new media player, a big and newer navigation bar, more per-app languages, and more. The Android 13 update will also bring a slew of fixes for Android users with over 150 listed bug-fixes.

