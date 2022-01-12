Android 13: The Next Big Android Update May Come With These New Features

Another year has started, which means another cycle of new software versions, for both Android phones and Apple iPhones. Android users this year will get Android 13, which is still a few months away. Now while most people are still waiting for the Android 12 update on their Android smartphones, rumours about the next version, Android 13 have started coming in. According to a new report, Android 13 may get new audio and media-related features, which were spotted in the mock-up of a new user interface by Android Police.

The new features were found in the mockup of a Media Tap to Transfer workflow sourced by the website. Here, Google is shown to be working on a feature that will inform users on their Android phones about available audio devices nearby. This feature, according to the report, may work with Google’s Casting protocol that is used in Chromecast devices and its smart speakers. The demo leaked in the Android Police report shows a small on-screen chip advising a user to move closer to the device in order to play audio. This, according to the report, hints at the fact that the feature could use hardware on a user’s device like an Ultra-wideband (UWB) chip or NFC.

In another report, the website also hints at Google bringing a redesigned audio output picker for Android 13. An output picker is a feature that allows users to select from a list of available devices to play music near them. As spotted by Android Police, Google appears to have given the picker a new interface with rounded corners, redesigned volume sliders which also show the device’s name, active devices will be noted with a tick, while unavailable devices are greyed out.

While these two are the most recently-spotted features, the next Android version, Android 13 has been reported on previously. Android 13 is rumoured to be codenamed “Tiramisu" and may come with several new features like App Languages, Runtime permissions for notifications, a new lock screen clock layout, and more.

The App Languages feature on Android 13 is said to give users the control for changing the language on each app. The feature, codenamed “Panlingual," will let users define language settings on a per-app basis. This will let users specify language settings for each app on their device.

