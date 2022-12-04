Android 13 TV Platform Announced: What Features Will Your Smart TVs Get In 2023?

Android 13 for smart TVs is here but Google is first making sure that developers are ready to optimise their apps for the new version which introduces a slew of new features for Android running on big screens. Android 13 on TVs also promises some design changes which will be evident when you see the UI of the new version running in front of your eyes. The audio enhancements should also serve gamers and movie buffs in a unique way.

Android 13 TV Version: When Will Your Smart TV Get It?

Android 13 TV version is coming to developers, for now, allowing them to develop apps and other interfaces to match the feature set of the new platform. So, most of the smart TVs running on the Android 12 version should get updated sometime next year. Brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Chromecast from Google should get the new version faster than others.

Android 13 TV Version: What New Features Do You Get

Even though Android 13 TV is just the operating system powering the smart TVs, it still has enough to offer for the manufacturers that will support their cause for hardware improvements. You will see incremental upgrades on the Material You UI front, which has evolved since its debut on Android 12.

It is good to see that Android TV will finally have better control over the audio experience provided through the external speakers or soundbar. Android 13 TV will deliver better sync between the audio formats running on the TV which ensures that any movie playing through apps will stream better audio output.

The new TV version of Android also claims to have better power management tools to keep the bills in check, even when in standby mode. Google is also taking care of the privacy aspect with Android 13 TV, giving users the control to know when their TV’s microphone is accessed and when to apply hardware mute through the system privacy settings.

With TVs also now entering the high refresh rate game, it was obvious that Android 13 for TV will offer something new. Google says you can control these settings on compatible TVs via the HDMI source.

Manufacturers have usually been slow with TV-related software updates, but we are hoping that Google’s improved focus on Android TV brings a much-needed change.

