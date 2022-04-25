Android 14 Version Already Has A Dessert Codename: Here Are The Details

Android 13 is yet to be officially released for smartphones, but we’ve already got news about the Android 14 version which isn’t expected before 2023. Google has a tradition of giving dessert names to its Android flavours, even though since Android 13 that trend came to an end.

But that hasn’t stopped the company from using the desserts as their internal codename, and as per new findings, the Android 14 or U version codename is Upside Down Cake.

We are hardly surprised by this name since you don’t really have a lot of mainstream desserts that start with the alphabet U, and Google clearly has chosen the best available one.

If you recall, Android 13 came out in 2021 and its codename for T was Tiramisu, which is another dessert. Google I/O 2022 is taking place in May, where Android 13 will get a full reveal along with a timeline for its release. But it seems Android 14 is already being prepped for next year, and the codename leak suggests so.

Android 14 is likely to pick up the tracks from Android 13, offering a strong focus on privacy and also bringing other changes to help Android become reliable on other mediums, most notably tablets.

Android L versions are in the vicinity and it won’t be surprising to see Android 14 get its own version for foldable devices as well as tablets.

Google did end the concept of naming its Android flavours with desserts for the public. But over the years, we have seen people request the search giant to change its strategy, and start the dessert naming scheme for Android once again.

We’ve also seen people in India clamouring for at least one of these Android versions to adopt the Indian dessert name.

