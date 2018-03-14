English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Android 8.1 Oreo Rolling Out to Essential Phone
'Essential hasn't added any bloat or changes to the surface of Android Oreo.'
Essential PH-1 has started receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo update. (Image: Essential)
Android 8.1 Oreo has officially started rolling out for Essential Phone, less than a month after the company released a beta version of the software.
"Essential is making good on a promise and rolling out an official Android 8.1 update to the PH-1. It has seen quite a few updates since its debut but major updates have been minimal, to say the least," 9to5Google reported late on Tuesday.
The software update brings smartphone from Android 7.1 Nougat Operating System (OS) to Android 8.1 along with the March security patch.
"Essential hasn't added any bloat or changes to the surface of Android Oreo, instead giving us the same great features we've come to expect from Oreo, like picture-in-picture and more," the report added.
Also read: Top Indian Politicians With Most Fake Twitter Followers: Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi And More
The company has reportedly said that Android 8.1 update solves the scrolling issues that have popped up on the device as well as several other bugs users have reported. A new variant of Essential Phone with built-in Alexa (Amazon's virtual personal assistant), offering an alternative to Google Assistant was launched in February.
The phone features an edge-to-edge display and a modular system that lets users attach accessories such as a 360-degree camera and a 5.7-inch LTPS display with 19:10 aspect ratio instead of the regular 16:9.
It features dual primary cameras with two 13MP sensors. One is a standard RGB sensor while the other is monochrome.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
"Essential is making good on a promise and rolling out an official Android 8.1 update to the PH-1. It has seen quite a few updates since its debut but major updates have been minimal, to say the least," 9to5Google reported late on Tuesday.
The software update brings smartphone from Android 7.1 Nougat Operating System (OS) to Android 8.1 along with the March security patch.
"Essential hasn't added any bloat or changes to the surface of Android Oreo, instead giving us the same great features we've come to expect from Oreo, like picture-in-picture and more," the report added.
Also read: Top Indian Politicians With Most Fake Twitter Followers: Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi And More
The company has reportedly said that Android 8.1 update solves the scrolling issues that have popped up on the device as well as several other bugs users have reported. A new variant of Essential Phone with built-in Alexa (Amazon's virtual personal assistant), offering an alternative to Google Assistant was launched in February.
The phone features an edge-to-edge display and a modular system that lets users attach accessories such as a 360-degree camera and a 5.7-inch LTPS display with 19:10 aspect ratio instead of the regular 16:9.
It features dual primary cameras with two 13MP sensors. One is a standard RGB sensor while the other is monochrome.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stephen Hawking: A Genius Life of Hits And Misses
- Former Liverpool Defender Carragher Suspended by Sky For Spitting on Manchester United Fan's Car
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Poetic About His Health On Twitter
- New Yamaha R15 V3.0 Detailed Image Gallery
- 11 Times Indians Proved That They Can Do Without Science (Or Common Sense)