English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Android 9.0 Beta for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2 and Mi 6X Arriving Soon

The company has confirmed that it is working on Android 9.0 Pie update for more devices.

Kunal Khullar |

Updated:January 15, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Android 9.0 Beta for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2 and Mi 6X Arriving Soon
The company has confirmed that it is working on Android 9.0 Pie update for more devices.
Loading...
Xiaomi will be bringing Android 9.0 Pie update to a bunch of more smartphones in the coming few months. One of the few brands committed to bringing the latest updates for its wide range of products, the company has promised to bring Android Pie for the Mi 6X, Redmi Note 5 (Redmi Note 5 Pro in India), the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi S2 (Redmi Y2 in India).

A report by XDA Developers says that an internal beta is expected to be ready by Q1 of 2019, which is good progress. This essentially means that the final build for the end-consumer should not be far away, although we don’t have a specific timeline as to when the stable build will be rolled out.

In case you want to try out the internal beta update, you can participate in the program. To do so, just go to the beta sign-up page and get yourself registered. Be advised that since it is a beta update, there is a chance that it will not be stable and could potentially leave your handset useless. We suggest that you only go ahead if you understand the risks of installing a beta update onto your device.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram