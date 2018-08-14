English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Android 9.0 Pie Bug is Messing up The Fast Charging Support on Google Pixel XL Devices

The bug has been reported by many Pixel XL owners.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
Google Pixel XL. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Google's recent rollout of Android 9.0 Pie has started facing some early bugs. As per reports, it is Google's own Pixel XL devices which are the ones having problems with the Android 9.0 Pie. While most of the major updates with the new Android OS are working fine, the problems are being faced in the fast charging that the Pixel XL smartphones support.

As per several complaints from Pixel XL users, the new Android OS has limited their devices' fast charging capability. Users indicate that the problem persists across several chargers, including Google's own charger accompanying the Pixel XL smartphones in some cases. Some owners say that while the bundled charger does not face the issue, third-party USB-PD chargers have become quite slow to charge the updated XL devices in comparison to their charging speed prior to the update.

As per a report by Android Police, Google has marked the bug as “won’t fix (infeasible)”, sending many of the affected users into a tizzy, primarily because the Android 9.0 Pie update is the root cause of the problem.

Google has not come out with an official response to the problem as of now.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
