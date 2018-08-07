Android 9.0 Pie Rolling Out Now- Everything You Need to Know

Google has finally revealed that the next version of Android is called Android 9 Pie and it is now rolling out for certain devices, such as the Google Pixel phones.This version was under active development at Google for over a year. Android 9 Pie promises to be the best version of the smartphone OS to date. The Android 9 runs on advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) that smartly simplifies and improves the user experience. The Android Pie or Android 9 update is, for now, available only on Pixel and Pixel 2 devices. This includes Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The devices that participated in the Android P Beta program from Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Essential, and all Android One devices, will receive this update.The Android 9 software comes with features like an adaptive battery, which learns the apps users’ use most and prioritises battery use for them, and adaptive brightness, which learns how users like to set the brightness in different settings.The biggest change in Android 9 Pie is Google’s new navigation scheme for Android, which has replaced the traditional three-button nav bar with a new gesture-based system that’s similar to what Apple uses on the iPhone X.Android 9 Pie now has a new dashboard that tells you how much time you spend using specific apps, and will even include timers that can be set to limit how long you can use them, you know to prevent you from wasting an entire day watching videos on YouTube. However, this feature will roll out in a future update."We've built Android 9 to learn from you -- and work better for you -- the more you use it. From predicting your next task so you can jump right into the action you want to take, to prioritizing battery power for the apps you use most, to helping you disconnect from your phone at the end of the day, Android 9 adapts to your life and the ways you like to use your phone," Sameer Samat, VP of product management, Android & Google Play, wrote in the official blog that announced availability of the Android 9 P.