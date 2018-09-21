Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn

There are reasons why the OnePlus smartphones are quite popular. Just over a month since Google rolled the stable build of the Android 9 Pie operating for Android phones, OnePlus has done all the customizations, testing, optimizations and final checks on its Oxygen OS version meant for the OnePlus 6 smartphone. The rollout of the newest Android version for the OnePlus 6 has now started. This is great news for OnePlus 6 owners, who may perhaps have been a bit jittery about the upcoming expected arrival of the OnePlus 6T.OxygenOS 9.0, as it is called, is OnePlus’ customization of Android, with some added functionality. When you download and install the update, your OnePlus 6 would be rocking Android 9.0 Pie, including the changes that Google made. This means the OnePlus 6 will also get the Android Pie navigation gestures. In addition to that, the new adaptive battery support mode has been added as well—this should mean that the battery backup times will further improve.The update also bumps up the Android security patch to the 2018.9 edition. OnePlus also confirms there are “other new features and system improvements”, though doesn’t elaborate on what exactly. The OxygenOS 9.0 will also get the updated New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, with adjustable settings. There is also the new Gaming mode. There are notification improvements for text notifications and calls made through third-party apps.OnePlus confirms that this over-the-air (OTA) update is a staged rollout, starting today, which means limited number of people would get the update on their phones in batches. If you don’t get the notification immediately, worry not because you should get the new software in a day or two. The company also warns that using a virtual private network (VPN) app—a method very popular with OnePlus users who were too impatient to wait in the past—to download this newest software build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices gradually.The speed at which OnePlus has managed to roll out the Android 9 Pie update is definitely impressive. This is in stark contrast to a lot of other brands, which take much longer to release updates for even their newest phones—if at all.