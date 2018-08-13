Android 9 Pie Update Announced For Six Sony Smartphones

With Google rolling out its latest edition of mobile operating system Android as Android 9.0 Pie, many smartphone manufacturers have started announcing the update schedules for their devices. Recently, Sony also announced the schedule and it appears that once again the company will be pretty quick with rolling out the latest Android OS to its smartphones.In a recent announcement, Sony has promised to bring the new version of Android, i.e. the Android Pie through an OTA update by as early as September. Sony said that six of its devices will be receiving the update for now. These smartphones are Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium. As per Sony, the Android Pie rollout on these devices will begin in September and will go on till November.