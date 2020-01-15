Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Android Auto Crosses 100-Million Downloads on Google Play Store

Android Auto is connected to the car through a USB port and allows users to access calls, messages, music, etc via Google Voice Commands.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Android Auto Crosses 100-Million Downloads on Google Play Store
Image for Representation (File Photo)

After almost five years of its launch in the summer of 2014, the Android Auto app has gained 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The application developed by Google is used by car owners to navigate through the streets without getting sidetracked by WhatsApp chats or Instagram notifications. The Android counterpart to Apple’s CarPlay, Android Auto is a simplified version of Google Now.

It is connected to the car through a USB port and allows calls and messages to be accessed by the user. Calls are managed through Bluetooth hands-free. The app provides the user with the ability to make calls, play music stored on phone, send dictated messages to contacts, and use Google Maps. However, no notification from any other app is showed to the user. Unlike in case of Bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto sends audio to the car’s speakers via USB with no reduction in sound quality.

Apart from the music of one’s device, content can also be played from Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, among others. After being introduced, Google Assistant support and “streamlined” UI have been added to the device, making it a more customized experience. The in-car operating system can be controlled in three ways. By using Google Voice Commands, users can control the system by keeping their hands on the steering.

Other than that, physical buttons or knobs on respective cars can also control Auto. A simplified version of the Android phone, Android Auto can be used with touchscreen navigations as well. Android Auto comes together with Android 10 devices now, so its download numbers will get reduced over time. By securing the nine-digit download mark, it joined YouTube Music, Google Home and Google Pay in the same group. The application maintains a 4/5 rating from more than 800 thousand reviews.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram