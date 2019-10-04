Android Auto Wireless Now Compatible with Samsung Flagship Smartphones

Google has enabled Android Auto Wireless for some of the newer Samsung Galaxy phones, according to an updated Google support page. Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, S9/S9+, or S10/S10+ owners can now use the Android Auto Wireless phone control system. The Note 8, Note 9, and Note 10 devices are also compatible now.

Just remember that the phones should be running Android 9 Pie or later, with v4.7 or later of the Android Auto app. Users also need to make sure that their car display supports Android Auto Wireless. As of now, the wireless system is only available on aftermarket head units, that too for users residing in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Android Auto Wireless basically allows users to control almost all aspects of their smartphones from the head unit of the car’s entertainment system without plugging in. It’s considered safer to use than using a wired in-car phone holder. Google had announced Android Auto Wireless at CES in 2018. At that time, it had promised to expand the functionality to all devices running Android Pie and later. But that never happened. The wireless in-car entertainment control system was till now restricted for Google Pixel and Nexus devices only. But this has finally changed with the addition of select Samsung Galaxy smartphones. And going by what Google had promised earlier, one can expect more devices to receive Android Auto Wireless support in the coming months as well.

