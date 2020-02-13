Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Android Co-Founder Andy Rubin's Essential Products to Shut Shop Soon

Rubin said that the decision to close operations resulted from its 'Project Gem' smartphone not gaining enough traction in the market.

AFP

Updated:February 13, 2020, 9:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Android Co-Founder Andy Rubin's Essential Products to Shut Shop Soon
Essential Products' Smartphone 'Project Gem' (File Photo)

Smartphone startup Essential Products, launched by one of the co-creators of Android mobile software, announced Wednesday that it was shutting down. Former Google executive Andy Rubin founded Essential to much fanfare in the industry but struggled to gain traction in a crowded market, especially after its 2017 launch of a handset that did not catch on.

The company also was forced to face controversy over Rubin's departure from Google, after he reportedly received an exit package worth $90 million as he faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Rubin has consistently denied any wrongdoing. But on Wednesday, Essential said in a blog post that the decision to cease operations came after its "Project Gem," an elongated phone unveiled late last year, hit a dead end.

"Our vision was to invent a mobile computing paradigm that more seamlessly integrated with people's lifestyle needs," the company said. "Despite our best efforts, we've now taken Gem as far as we can and regrettably have no clear path to deliver it to customers," it added. "Given this, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations and shut down Essential."

Rubin, who also served as Essential's chief executive officer, spun the company out of a design studio at a venture fund he founded after leaving Google in 2014. Rubin was a co-founder of Android, which Google bought in 2005. Google now makes the software, which powers most of the world's smartphones, available free to device-makers.

 

 

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram