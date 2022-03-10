Android Could Soon Give You The Option To Free Up Space Without Uninstalling Apps

Every time your Android phone runs out of storage, you delete apps, and you would probably choose the one which is not very important. But what if we told you that the next Android version could end the need to uninstall apps once and for all, and you would still have space to download other apps?

That’s right, according to new details shared by Google, Android could soon offer you the option to archive apps, which will compress the data residing on the app, keep it in the background.

You can always enable the app once again, rather than installing it from scratch. Since Google has shared official details about the unnamed feature, we expect the official release to happen later this year when Android 13 makes its debut in front of the world.

“One of the main reasons users uninstall apps is to free up space. To prevent unnecessary uninstalls and help users get more out of their devices, we started working on a new feature that would enable app archiving," said Lidia Gaymond and Vicki Amin, Product Managers at Google Play

So, how does this supposed archive feature work? Google says developers will first have to enable their apps to support this option. Then users will be given a choice whether they want to completely remove the app or will be happy to keep it on the device if the main data is retained.

For developers, it makes sense to allow the option, which means their app will not be removed from the device. As for the user, they get to keep the app on the device, with up to 60 per cent of files erased and giving you the service on a clean slate.

Storage tends to be a big issue for phones with low capacity, and Google has tried multiple ways to fix it. Android Go predominantly was supposed to be the answer but performance issues could have prompted Google to look at other avenues.

All in all, the prospect of compressing apps to keep them on the device sounds intriguing, and we are hoping to hear more about it from Google, which could happen at the Google I/O in a few months’ time.

