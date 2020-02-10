Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Android Devices at Risk as new Malware Spreads Through Bluetooth

Although you can protect your smartphone by downloading the February 2020 security patch, not all smartphone vendors have started pushing the latest security update to all devices.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neta - Leaders' Report Card, Google Play Store App, Voters, Politicians Rating Systsem, India news, Technology News
(Photo for representation)

If you are not using the latest version of Android, then you should probably check and update to the latest update on your smartphone. As per security researchers at ERNW, a malware by the name of BlueFrag could have possibly made its way to your phone unless it is running on the latest Android 10 update. According to reports, BlueFrag lets miscreants silently deliver malware and steal data through Bluetooth from phones running on older versions of Android, including Android 8 Oreo or Android 9 Pie. The malware could possibly affect devices running on versions before Android 8, but there has been no evaluation of the impact on older releases.

All that the malware sender needs to know is the Bluetooth MAC (media access control) address of the target's smartphone. Further, the researchers at ERNW have asserted that one would not come to know when the attack is taking place. One can protect their device by downloading the latest February 2020 security patch. Also, considering the attack happens via Bluetooth, you need to be in close proximity of the attacker. Most of the affected devices have either lost software updates or do not receive them consistently.

Furthermore, the bigger issue is that search giant Google, only allows renowned phone makers to provide security updates for two years. This policy, which was enforced last year, has put a lot of Android users whose phones are running on a version older than Android 8 at higher risk. Also, considering a majority of people are still using devices with Android 9 or older, the malware could leave a large number of people exposed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram