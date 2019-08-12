Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Android Gets Apple Music Dark Mode, Time-Synced Lyrics Before iOS

The features are expected to arrive once iOS 13 rolls out, but apparently, Android users are getting a taste of it even before Apple users.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 12, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
The Apple Music app has been updated for Android users which will be seeing two new features. These include a dark mode, with pitch-black background for all the screens and time-synced lyrics, which will scroll automatically in sync with the song that you play.

Notably, the dark mode can be enabled permanently from the settings' battery saver feature. Furthermore, the lyrics screen has seen a complete overhaul and now features large text that covers the entire screen.

The features were announced as part of the iOS 13 feature set during Apple's WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) keynote back in June. Furthermore, according to a 9to5Mac report, Apple defined the time-synced lyrics feature as, "Turn on lyrics to follow along with your favorite music as it plays. Each line appears in step with the music, so you always know where you are and what’s coming next. Scroll and tap any line to jump to your favorite verse. Beautiful animations make following along with your favorite songs fun."

While the time-synced lyrics feature is only available to Google Group beta testers as of now, both features will be coming on iOS 13 later this year and surprisingly, Android gets it first on some devices, even before iOS.

