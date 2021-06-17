Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS: Apple CEO Tim Cook Reiterates Apple's Focus on Privacy

Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday sat down for a remote interview as part of the Viva Tech conference, which is touted to be Europe’s “biggest startup and tech event." During the 30-minute chat, the Apple CEO discussed Apple’s commitment to privacy, future of Augmented Reality (AR), how iOS is different from Android, and more. While on the subject of iOS and Android, and the differences between the two mobile operatig systems, Cook said that Android has 47 times more malware than iOS. Tim Cook was interviewed by Guilluame Lacroix, the CEO and Founder of Brut.

Much of the discussion on privacy, where Cook said that Apple has been focused on privacy for over a decade. While talking about privacy, Cook also talked about ‘GAFA’ - an acronym used in France that lumps Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon together. Cook said that he does not like this acronym because it paints a picture that “all companies are monolithic in nature," and the other companies have different business models and different values.

Cook went on to talk about Europe’s GDPR and the idea of sideloading on the iPhone before touching upon the Android subject. The Apple CEO said that Android has 47 times more malware than iOS. He said that this is because there is no sideloading on the iPhone. “We have designed iOS in such a way that there’s one ‌App Store‌ and all of the apps are reviewed prior to going on the store," Cook was quoted by MacRumours as saying.

During his discussion, Tim Cook touched upon many subjects related to Apple. He talked about Apple’s privacy efforts, what he sees as the future of Apple, AR and AI, healthcare tech, Apple’s failures, the Apple Car, and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here