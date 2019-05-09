Take the pledge to vote

Android is Now Running on 2.5 Billion Devices According to Google

Android is the most popular mobile OS, though over the course of the last few years, Google has also invested in KaiOS.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Android is Now Running on 2.5 Billion Devices According to Google
Android is the most popular mobile OS, though over the course of the last few years, Google has also invested in KaiOS.
The Android mobile Operating System (OS) is now running on 2.5 billion devices globally, up from 2 billion, Google announced two years ago.

Stephanie Cuthbertson, Android's Senior Director made the announcement at the I/O conference. This milestone for the company comes about ten years after the first release of Android.

"However, keep in mind that the numbers are based on Google Play Store statistics and it doesn't take into account non-Google Play Store devices such as China's Android devices without Google Play Services enabled.

"So in reality, a lot more mobile devices are running Android right now," GSMArena reported late on Wednesday.

The announcement was made during the launch of Android Q beta 3 OS, which is now available for 21 devices.

Android is the most popular mobile OS, though over the course of the last few years, Google has also invested in KaiOS.
