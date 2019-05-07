English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Android May 2019 Security Patches Offer Basic Stability Enhancements
In contrast to the more significant March and April updates, the May 2019 updates bring a more barebone, regular security patch to Pixel and Essential devices.
Google has rolled out the May 2019 Android security patch for Pixel and Essential devices. The changelog paints a very barebone picture for the update that has now rolled out to all Pixel devices, and the Essential phone. According to the changelog, the latest update brings Google's standard security patch for May, along with improvement to Bluetooth connectivity retention and a stability improvement to a smartphone's shutdown performance.
The latest security patch to Android Pie-based Pixel and Essential devices (barring the Oreo-based Pixel C tablet, which is not available in India) make for a very regular update, in comparison to Google's more significant security updates rolled out in the past two months.
In April, alongside the latest security patches, Google rolled out improvements to voice unlocking via Assistant, Wi-Fi retention during eSIM installation, Bluetooth enhancement and ambient screen flashing due to a glitch. In March, the Pixel-specific updates had improved camera responsiveness to keep the Pixel 3's strength intact, while also improving storage performance, recovery and playback as well.
The new update has already rolled out for Pixel and Essential devices, and should be slowly rolling out to Android one devices, and subsequently the rest of the Android ecosystem as well.
