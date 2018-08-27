English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Android Messages Dark Mode, Material Theme Has Started Rolling Out Again And Here is How to Use it

The features have started rolling out again just days after they had been pulled back by Google.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Android Messages Dark Mode, Material Theme Has Started Rolling Out Again And Here is How to Use it
(photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
Android Messages has started rolling out the Dark Mode and Google's Material Theme elements once again. Just a few days back, Google had rolled back both the features post their launch on Android Messages version 3.5 earlier this month. In addition to the two features, Android Messages app had also rolled out the 'Smart Reply' feature on the app back in January.

Now an update to the app, with the version number 3.5.052, has brought back these features. As per a recent tweet, the update has started rolling out for download through Google Play. The tweet also mentions that users will have to run the app, force close it and then run it again to initiate the new feature.




The update also includes new Material Theme elements including a completely white background and Google Sans font. The original '+' icon has also been replaced by a larger button showing 'Start Chat' by default, while the text has been replaced with new message icon visible upon scrolling down. In addition, the Android Messages app now features the Dark Mode which limits the light emmitted for ease of use under low-light conditions.

Interested users can now switch to Dark Mode on their updated Android Messages app by tapping the three-dot menu on the top-right and selecting 'Enable Dark Mode'.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 7
    gold
  • 10
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 37
Loading...