Android Messages Dark Mode, Material Theme Has Started Rolling Out Again And Here is How to Use it
The features have started rolling out again just days after they had been pulled back by Google.
(photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Android Messages has started rolling out the Dark Mode and Google's Material Theme elements once again. Just a few days back, Google had rolled back both the features post their launch on Android Messages version 3.5 earlier this month. In addition to the two features, Android Messages app had also rolled out the 'Smart Reply' feature on the app back in January.
Now an update to the app, with the version number 3.5.052, has brought back these features. As per a recent tweet, the update has started rolling out for download through Google Play. The tweet also mentions that users will have to run the app, force close it and then run it again to initiate the new feature.
The update also includes new Material Theme elements including a completely white background and Google Sans font. The original '+' icon has also been replaced by a larger button showing 'Start Chat' by default, while the text has been replaced with new message icon visible upon scrolling down. In addition, the Android Messages app now features the Dark Mode which limits the light emmitted for ease of use under low-light conditions.
Interested users can now switch to Dark Mode on their updated Android Messages app by tapping the three-dot menu on the top-right and selecting 'Enable Dark Mode'.
Material Design 2 and dark mode are back again!— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 26, 2018
Just run the app once, force close it, and restart to activate. https://t.co/3OZBDDGmjc
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
