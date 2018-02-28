English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Android Oreo (Go Edition) Smartphones: Nokia 1, Lava Z50 First Look Video at MWC 2018
Here are two new Android Oreo Go edition smartphones launched at the MWC 2018. Check out the all-new Nokia 1 and the Lava Z50.
Nokia 1. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
With the launch of Android Oreo Go edition, Google has started offering a better memory optimisation and regular availability of the latest security patches and updates by Google to smartphones carrying RAM less than 1GB. Citing these features, smartphone manufacturers have already started shaping their upcoming budget phones to work on the latest Android offering. This Mobile World Congress in Barcelona saw multiple such product launches, wherein the companies introduced their first ever Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones. Here are two such smartphones launched at the MWC 2018, namely Nokia 1 and the Lava Z50.
Check out the latest Android Oreo Go edition smartphones by Nokia and Lava in this video:
Read all about the new Nokia 1 here.
Read all about the new Lava Z50 here.
