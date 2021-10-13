Android Phone Sending To Many Ads? How To Get Rid Of Ads On Any Android Device

One of the many reasons why some smartphone users prefer iOS over Android is the clutter-free experience that Apple offers. Android users have often complained about being bombarded with unwarranted ads while using the phone. These ads at times pop on the lock screen of the device even it’s not being used - most common in Android-based skin from manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and the likes. While some smartphone manufacturers promote ads from their end, this problem is prevalent even in brands like Samsung where the company does not send out ads from their end. If you are an Android user and have faced similar issues with your device, this could probably be caused by the downloaded apps on your phone.

How to remove ads from the lock screen?

Uninstall app sending out lock screen ads- If you have recently started using lock screens on your phones, chances are that the unwarranted ads are being sent by an app on your device. You can easily check the recently downloaded apps on your device and uninstall them to remove the problem.

- Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone

- Tap on ‘Menu’ and then on ‘My apps & Games’

- Tap on ‘Installed’

- Sort the list on basis of the last used app

- Among the most recently used apps, select the app that has been sending unwarranted ads on your device, and uninstall it.

Additionally, you can the following things in mind to get rid of unwarranted ads

- Always download apps from reputable sources based on the ratings and reviews.

- Make sure that you never give administrator’s right to any app especially.

- Update your device regularly with Android security patches. Keeping tracking for new updates

- Do not download apps that you don’t trust or are published by unknown publishers

As per the Google Play policy, apps listed on Google Play Store must not send any fraudulent ads to the device. Further, ads can only be sent when that particular application is being used. Ads appearing on the apps are considered part of the app and hence they have to adhere to the Google play Policy.

In case you spot any app with inappropriate ads violating the policies, you can report it to the Google Play store

- Go to the Google Play Store on your device

- Go to the Install page of the app

- Tap on ‘More Option’ (three vertical dots) on the top right corner of the screen

- Tap on Flash as inappropriate to report any fraudulent ads sent out by the app

