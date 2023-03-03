Android Phones Will Soon Have It Easy With eSIM Transfers: All Details

eSIM is the digital avatar of the physical SIM cards used on smartphones. It is convenient as a technology but the process of transferring eSIM from one device to another is cumbersome but Android is finally ready to fix that issue. Google has made the announcement at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona this week, sharing its plans for Android later this year.

“We’re bringing a new eSIM transfer capability to Android that allows users to quickly and securely transfer their mobile plan to a new device, without having to swap a physical SIM card,” Google mentioned in this post. While the company doesn’t mention which Android version will get this support, it is likely that the Android 14 version rolling out this year will have this capability.

Google is working with Deutsche Telekom to offer this simple and secure transfer with eSIM for Android phones. But we still don’t know the in-depth details of this secure transfer and how it will work on the device. And we are hoping that Google partners with more telecom operators to support this feature. eSIMs have predominantly found their way into premium phones, which has made it easy for the carriers to support the technology.

You even have them on smartwatches with LTE support. But for the feature to go mainstream, the tiresome process of transferring from one device to another has to end. Expect Google to have more details on this technology later this year at the Google I/O 2023 keynote where it will also demonstrate the feature and its use case to the developers and phone makers.

But as we speak about proliferation of eSIM in the coming years, there is already clamour for another technology called Integrated SIM or iSIM that comes via Qualcomm who has tested it on a modified version of its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset along with Thales. iSIM is said to be smaller in form factor, and as the name suggests, integrated into the chip. It is also claimed to be power efficient.

