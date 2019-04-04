English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Android Q Beta 2 Reveals Google is Working on Themes For Pixel Smartphones

Thanks to the second beta update for Android Q, we now know that Google might be working on bringing themes to Pixel smartphones.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Android Q Beta 2 Reveals Google is Working on Themes For Pixel Smartphones
Thanks to the second beta update for Android Q, we now know that Google might be working on bringing themes to Pixel smartphones.
Loading...
Late last night we were blessed with another Android Q beta update. According to Google, the new update includes behavior changes to help improve performance, battery life, security, and privacy. The folks over at XDA Developers have also noticed that the update enables the use of dual-SIM on the Pixel 3, an iPhone X-style gesture bar and additional support for folding phones.

The new beta also includes something interesting that should arrive in the final version of Android Q. One of the developers from XDA has managed to unpack the product image from the second Android Q beta for the Google Pixel 3 XL and found a new app called “PixelThemesStub.” The ‘stub’ suffix essentially means that it's an empty APK that’s pre-installed so the Google Play Store can update it later. There is no visual confirmation, this app could essentially bring theme changes to the UI including accent colours, icon shapes, and fonts. We have already seen some basic colour and font options in the first beta of Android Q.

The package is with the name com.google.android.apps.customization.pixel, and the APK isn’t completely empty. There are various assets showing previews of each custom theme that will be available. Three custom themes with code-name “Anthony,” “Johanna,” and “Reiko.” are three strings that correspond to accent color, icon shape, and font. With that, there are four new wallpapers that are up for grabs on XDA’s website.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram