Android Q Beta 4 Released for Pixel Devices, Here’s Everything That is new

Google has started pushing out Beta 4 for the upcoming Android Q update. The new beta brings some new additions to the mobile OS as well as brings support for the new Pixel 3a and 3a XL devices. Developers can also start testing the final compatibility of their apps thanks to the standard API level (29) and the official SDK. Apps that take advantage of the latest operating system can be published to the Play Store for Q Beta devices.

Here are all the new notable features:

Dynamic System Updates

The feature allows you to temporarily run a different version of Android on your device. According to an early test by 9to5 Google, the final experience is “pretty rough.” This is because the Android Q GSIs (Generic System Images) provided by Google are pure Android and basically are just pure AOSP.

Play Store and Files show how to use back gesture

The new Android Q Beta 3 update included revamped the navigation gestures, similar to what we have seen on the new iPhones. With the Android Q Beta 4, Google is now actually showing how apps should treat the back gesture by showing a quick animation right in the app.

Smart Lock Rebranded as ‘Pixel Presence’

Android offers a Smart Lock feature which allows your device to be unlocked under certain conditions, like when the device is at a certain location or when a Bluetooth device is connected. This feature could soon be renamed as Pixel Presence, but we are expecting this change only on Pixel devices.

Google Pay Cards available in power menu

Google has been adding new gestures to Android and the newest one might help you pull out your payment options by long pressing the power button and triggering Google Pay.

Adaptive Notifications

The Notifications setting is more organised now and includes new Gentle and Priority notification. Then there is a new feature called Adaptive Notifications. Just like Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Brightness, this features lets the system use automatic prioritization to set lower priority notifications to Gentle.

Bubble Notifications

This feature was partly enabled in the last beta, but now it is an official feature on the beta. It is similar to the Facebook Messenger chat bubble but is made for most messaging apps. It is a new extension of Android notifications to replace a much older API is not going to launch as a user-facing feature in Android Q. The feature is going to stay as a developer feature, and is not expected to launch officially before Android R.

Other Features

A bunch of other small features and tweaks are also present, for instance, notifications can once again be swiped away in either directions, Dark Theme tweaks in Pixel Launcher and other UI elements, tweaked lock screen with relocated lock icon sitting on top and new accent colors for the UI include ‘Space’, ‘Cinnamon’, ‘Ocean’ and ‘Orchid.’

To get the new Android Q Beta 4 update, all you need to do it to enroll your phone in the beta program. The new update should arrive as an OTA (over the air) immediately after you enroll your device. In case you have already done that, you should be getting the new update soon. Be advised, the beta updates are unstable and could have bug and issues. We suggest that you don’t update your Pixel device to the beta update if you want to use it as a daily driver.