1-min read

Android Q Beta 5 Starts Rolling Out For All Pixel Smartphones, Brings new Navigation Gestures

Apart from the new navigation gestures, the new beta doesn't bring a whole lot of features.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Android Q Beta 5 Starts Rolling Out For All Pixel Smartphones, Brings new Navigation Gestures
Apart from the new navigation gestures, the new beta doesn't bring a whole lot of features.
The fifth beta version of the upcoming Android Q update is now available for download. Users who are already on the Beta 4, should start receiving the new update on their Pixel smartphones. Notably, this is the first of two release candidate builds before the first stable release for the public.

Android Q Beta 5 includes the final developer APIs which were launched with Beta 4 and updated build tools for Android Studio. While there isn’t a lot of front-end changes visible for users, there is however one big change to the navigation gestures.

There was a rumour that Google would bring new navigation gestures on Android Q beta 5 and the company has added new swipe gesture from the bottom corners to launch Google Assistant. The corners get a certain highlight when you perform the swipe. There is also a peek gesture that will allow users to tap the edge of the display and hold briefly until the navigation drawer reveals itself and then you can open it by just dragging it. Doing a full swipe without any pauses will perform the back gesture.

The new navigation gestures have a limitation and will not work with 3rd-party launchers. Google says that starting in Beta 6, using a 3rd-party launcher will automatically revert the system back to 3-button navigation. There could be an update in the future to address the issue and allow 3rd-party launchers to use the new gestures.

To get the new beta just go to Settings>Advanced>System Update to get the new update. If you haven’t enrolled your Pixel device to the beta program, then just visit the Android Beta page here. Just be careful as beta build are not stable and are not advised as a daily driver.

