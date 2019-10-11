Android TV Will Now Add Support for Google Assistant Routines
For the uninitiated, a Google Routine is a string of commands that are executed on saying a specific phrase.
A year after Google Assistant routines were officially rolled out, following the announcement made in 2017, they are finally coming to Android TV. While Google is yet to confirm the exact date and time, the tech giant has confirmed the feature to be coming soon. Once the routines start being available on Android TV, users will be able to issue more commands while saying less.
Google confirmed the support for routines on Android TV in a wider blog posting. While the blog was more about Android TV, it added that routines support would go live on Android TV and it’s “coming soon.” For the uninitiated, a Google Routine is a string of commands that are executed on saying a specific phrase. Routines are a convenient way to do things with Google Assistant. Up until now, Google Assistant Routines have only been available on select devices. These include smartphones, displays, and speakers. It is expected that the Google Assistant Routines on Android TV will function exactly as they do on other platforms.
In addition, Google Assistant is also getting a “showtime” preset, to prepare you for night-time shows. The current presets in Google Assistant include “Good morning,” “Bedtime,” “Leaving home,” “I’m home,” “Commuting to work,” and “Commuting home.” Google wrote in its blog, “Coming soon, you’ll be able to set up a routine with the Google Assistant. Just say “showtime” to dim the lights, draw the curtains, and start a thriller, all from the comfort of your couch.”
