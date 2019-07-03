Android Update for July 2019 Now Available for Google Pixel Range, Essential Phone
The entire Pixel lineup and the Essential Phone now has the July security patches, improved 'OK Google' detection and a bootloader fix as well.
The July 2019 update for Android Pie is now available for the Google Pixel lineup and the Essential Phone, which always precede Android One in the rollout of an update. The July update, as expected, did not bring anything ground-breaking, but does include a couple of nifty updates that will make the overall experience much nicer on the compatible devices.
July's security patches are now available for Open Market customers. Check your Essential Phone for the latest pic.twitter.com/hc9WxrtFd8
— Essential (@essential) July 1, 2019
Alongside the July 2019 Android security patch that is always so crucial as the frequency of cybercrime increases, the Pixel 2 smartphones and the entire range of third generation Pixel devices (including the recent Pixel 3a lineup) gets refinements in audio reception. This will seemingly help the smartphones in better detection of the 'OK Google' keyword that enables the Google Assistant, and would also help in improving the audio reception of the smartphone that helps in music identification.
Another key update is a fix to the Android bootloader, which was causing some devices to sporadically freeze while booting up. The July update marks the lead-up to the global rollout of Android Q, which is now only a few months away from being seen on Google's own devices. With Android Q in sight, it is unlikely that Android Pie will get any significant new overhaul. However, the security patches are of tantamount importance, and we recommend you to keep checking for the updates on whichever device you own.
