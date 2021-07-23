Apple Music app for Android is now adding the Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos, as part of the new update that is gradually rolling out on the Google Play Store. While the app description still doesn’t list these two new additions as official features, you will be able to find Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos in the Apple Music app itself. This comes days after Apple officially rolled out the new features for all Apple iPhone users in India. This brings the Apple Music app for Android at par with the iPhone version, in terms of functionality. Apple Music Lossless Audio And Dolby Atmos are available for free and you don’t need to pay extra over your existing Apple Music subscription—that means you’ll continue to pay Rs 99 per month, or Rs 49 per month if you are eligible for the Student plan.

Apple Music for Android > Settings > Toggle Dolby Atmos to on > Toggle Download Dolby Atmos to on > Audio Quality > select Mobile Data Streaming / Wi-Fi Streaming / Downloads > Choose between High Efficiency / High Quality / Lossless / High-Resolution Lossless. These are the steps you need to follow to enable Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio on the Apple Music app on your Android phone. If you have compatible speakers or headphones to take advantage of these new audio options, that is. Apple says that a three-minute music track would be around 6 MB when streamed or downloaded in High Quality Mode. The same duration music track in Lossless would be around 36 MB in size while the High-Resolution Lossless standard will take up as much as 145 MB space.

Apple has already said that more than 20 million tracks are available in lossless audio quality with the entire catalogue of 75 million tracks being made available in lossless by the end of this year. In India, Apple Music subscriptions start at Rs 49 per month for the Student plan (that also bundles Apple TV+), Rs 99 per month for the Individual Apple Music plan and Rs 149 per month for the Apple Music Family plan. You will need a compatible speaker or headphone, using the wired connection, to take advantage of Lossless Audio formats—Bluetooth wireless streaming standards do not support Hi-Res audio. For Dolby Atmos, any headphone, speaker, soundbar or wireless earbuds that support the Dolby Atmos format, will be able to deliver the wider sound.

What Is Lossless Audio In Apple Music? Simply put, this is a much higher quality audio file that you will have access to, and the sort of detailing that you’d be able to hear on audio speakers that support lossless audio and high-res audio formats, will be unparalleled. These High-Res and Lossless audio files are also much larger in size, if you are to save them side by side a typical high quality audio file. Apple says that a three-minute music track would be around 6 MB when streamed or downloaded in High Quality Mode. The same duration music track in Lossless would be around 36 MB in size while the High-Resolution Lossless standard will take up as much as 145 MB for the same track.

