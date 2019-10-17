Android Users, Protect Your Phones From These 15 Malware Apps on Google Play Store
Most of these malware apps disguise themselves as harmless system tools, to prevent the user from detected and deleting them, leading to major data breaches.
Image for Representation
Android phone users are being asked to delete 15 apps listed on the Google Play Store. These apps contain malicious software and could pose a risk for a major data breach, according to security experts at Sophos. A report suggests that some of these apps are able to disguise themselves as harmless system tools so that they are not detected and deleted. In fact, the report states that most of these apps appear as disturbing adverts that block the phone screen from time to time. The report adds that at least 1.3 million phones have installed one of these apps. Sophos further warns that other available programmes may too be able to perform similar tactics when downloaded.
The apps are:
• ImageProcessing
• Flash On Calls & Messages
• Rent QR Code
• Image Magic
• Generate Elves
• QR Artifact
• Find Your Phone
• Background Cut Out
• Photo Background
• Background Cut Out
• Auto Cut Out
• Auto Cut Out 2019
• SavExpense
• Scavenger Speed
• Auto Cut Out Pro
The report further states that some of these apps, when installed, say that they are incompatible with the device, before crashing and redirecting the user to Google Maps on the Play Store. A spokesperson for Sophos said that if someone suspects that an app they recently installed is hiding its icon in the app tray, they should tap ‘Settings’ and then ‘Apps & Notifications’. According to the spokesperson, the most recently opened apps appear in a list at the top of the page. The spokesperson further explained that if any of those apps use the generic Android icon, the user should tap the generic icon and then tap ‘Force Stop’ followed by ‘Uninstall’ to remove the app. The generic Android icon looks like a little greenish-blue Android silhouette and has generic-sounding names. A real system app will have a button named ‘Disable’, instead of ‘Uninstall’ and one does not need to disable it. He further advised people to read app reviews in their entirety before downloading them.
