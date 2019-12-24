Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Android Users Uninstall Any of These 104 Apps You May Have on Your Phone: The Complete List
White Ops, a cybersecurity company has released a list of 104 apps that Android users should uninstall instantly. These apps, which should never make their way to your device apparently steal personal data, said a report. As per the cybersecurity company, these apps steal personal data, when a user clicks on hidden ads the app takes control over your phone. The company claims that out of the list of 104 apps that they have released, there are good chances that an average Android user would have some of the apps on their device. The cybersecurity company has asserted so because these apparent malicious apps on an average have been downloaded more than 4.6 million times.
According to the report, White Ops has said that these malicious apps use two different codes called "Soraka" and "Sogo" that show full display ads on an Android phone or device. The ads help the makers of these apps make money. Furthermore, White Ops has also said that these malicious apps have the ability to hide from anti-malware software.
John Laycock of White Ops said: "Those hiding behaviours are significant. The fraudsters are getting smarter—they know this is now an arms race, they’re trying to slow down analysis with these tactics. We’re seeing these types of behaviours more and more."
Head over to your installed apps under Settings and in case you have any of these, we recommend that you delete it immediately.
com.daily.wonderfull.moment
com.dailycostmaster.android
com.dangerous.writing.note
com.data.securite.data
com.days.daysmatter365.android
com.days.remind.calendar
com.detector.noise.tool
com.dodge.emoji.game
com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
com.drink.water.remind.you
com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
com.fakecaller.android
com.fake.caller.plus
com.false.location
com.fancy.lovetest.android
com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
com.filemanagerkilopro.android
com.filemanagerupro.android
com.filemanageryo.android
com.filemanagerzeropro.android
com.find.difference.detective.little
com.find.you.lover.test
com.frame.easy.phone
com.frank.video.call.lite
com.free.code.scanner.nmd
com.free.lucky.prediction.test
com.funny.lie.truth.detector
com.funny.word.game.english
com.game.color.hunter
com.ice.survival.berg
com.idays.dayscounter.android
com.important.days.matter
com.instanomo.android
com.isleep.cycleclock.android
com.led.color.light.rolling
com.lite.fake.gps.location
com.lovetest.plus.android
com.love.yourself.women
com.lucky.charm.text
com.lucky.destiny.teller
com.magnifying.glass.tool
com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
com.my.big.days.counter
com.my.constellation.love.work
com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
com.nanny.tool.data
com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
com.nomophotoeditor.android
com.non.stop.writing
com.phone.lite.frame
com.phone.mirror.pro
com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
com.prank.call.fake.ring
com.phonecallmaker.android
com.pro.test.noise
com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
com.scan.code.tool
com.simple.days.counter
com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
com.sleep.in.rain
com.sleepassistantool.android
com.sleeptimer.android
com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
com.test.find.your.love
com.test.fortune.tester
com.test.lover.match
com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
com.wmmaster.android
com.word.fun.level.english
good.lucky.is.coming.hh
mobi.clock.android
my.lucky.goddness.today.test
newest.android.fake.location.changer
nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
nmd.android.clam.white.noise
nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
nmd.android.location.faker.master
nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
nmd.android.test.what.suitable
photo.editor.pro.magic
pic.art.photo.studio.picture
relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
super.lucky.magican.newest
test.you.romantic.quize
well.sleep.guard.relax
your.best.lucky.master.test.new
com.ssdk.test
bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank
com.personal.fortune.text
com.daily.best.suit.you
com.false.call.trick
magicball.funnyapp.useful.crystal
yourdestinypredict.yourlifetest.amazingma gic
