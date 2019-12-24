Android Users Uninstall Any of These 104 Apps You May Have on Your Phone: The Complete List

White Ops, a cybersecurity company has released a list of 104 apps that Android users should uninstall instantly. These apps, which should never make their way to your device apparently steal personal data, said a report. As per the cybersecurity company, these apps steal personal data, when a user clicks on hidden ads the app takes control over your phone. The company claims that out of the list of 104 apps that they have released, there are good chances that an average Android user would have some of the apps on their device. The cybersecurity company has asserted so because these apparent malicious apps on an average have been downloaded more than 4.6 million times.

According to the report, White Ops has said that these malicious apps use two different codes called "Soraka" and "Sogo" that show full display ads on an Android phone or device. The ads help the makers of these apps make money. Furthermore, White Ops has also said that these malicious apps have the ability to hide from anti-malware software.

John Laycock of White Ops said: "Those hiding behaviours are significant. The fraudsters are getting smarter—they know this is now an arms race, they’re trying to slow down analysis with these tactics. We’re seeing these types of behaviours more and more."

Head over to your installed apps under Settings and in case you have any of these, we recommend that you delete it immediately.

com.daily.wonderfull.moment

com.dailycostmaster.android

com.dangerous.writing.note

com.data.securite.data

com.days.daysmatter365.android

com.days.remind.calendar

com.detector.noise.tool

com.dodge.emoji.game

com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle

com.drink.water.remind.you

com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise

com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019

com.fakecaller.android

com.fake.caller.plus

com.false.location

com.fancy.lovetest.android

com.fast.code.scanner.nmd

com.filemanagerkilopro.android

com.filemanagerupro.android

com.filemanageryo.android

com.filemanagerzeropro.android

com.find.difference.detective.little

com.find.you.lover.test

com.frame.easy.phone

com.frank.video.call.lite

com.free.code.scanner.nmd

com.free.lucky.prediction.test

com.funny.lie.truth.detector

com.funny.word.game.english

com.game.color.hunter

com.ice.survival.berg

com.idays.dayscounter.android

com.important.days.matter

com.instanomo.android

com.isleep.cycleclock.android

com.led.color.light.rolling

com.lite.fake.gps.location

com.lovetest.plus.android

com.love.yourself.women

com.lucky.charm.text

com.lucky.destiny.teller

com.magnifying.glass.tool

com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle

com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame

com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame

com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd

com.my.big.days.counter

com.my.constellation.love.work

com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror

com.nanny.tool.data

com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd

com.nomophotoeditor.android

com.non.stop.writing

com.phone.lite.frame

com.phone.mirror.pro

com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror

com.prank.call.fake.ring

com.phonecallmaker.android

com.pro.test.noise

com.puzzle.cute.dog.android

com.scan.code.tool

com.simple.days.counter

com.sleep.comfortable.sounds

com.sleep.in.rain

com.sleepassistantool.android

com.sleeptimer.android

com.smart.scanner.master.nmd

com.test.find.your.love

com.test.fortune.tester

com.test.lover.match

com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd

com.wmmaster.android

com.word.fun.level.english

good.lucky.is.coming.hh

mobi.clock.android

my.lucky.goddness.today.test

newest.android.fake.location.changer

nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus

nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master

nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer

nmd.android.better.fortune.signs

nmd.android.clam.white.noise

nmd.android.fake.incoming.call

nmd.android.good.luck.everyday

nmd.android.location.faker.master

nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test

nmd.android.scanner.master.plus

nmd.android.test.what.suitable

photo.editor.pro.magic

pic.art.photo.studio.picture

relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle

super.lucky.magican.newest

test.you.romantic.quize

well.sleep.guard.relax

your.best.lucky.master.test.new

com.ssdk.test

bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep

com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank

com.personal.fortune.text

com.daily.best.suit.you

com.false.call.trick

magicball.funnyapp.useful.crystal

yourdestinypredict.yourlifetest.amazingma gic

