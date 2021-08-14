Android Users Will Soon Be Able To See WhatsApp Contacts' Status Via Profile Picture

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is said to be working on a new visual tweak where users will be able to view the status of their contacts via their profile pictures. The feature, according to a report in WABetaInfo is currently under development and will expand the ability to view the status of a user to the chats section, where users will be able to tap on the profile picture and get the option to view the contact’s status. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the code of the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.17.5.

The feature, according to the website is still under development and will present the user with an option asking if they want to view the status of the user or their profile picture. With the new feature, when a user taps on the profile picture of a contact, WhatsApp will present them with the option of viewing their status or profile picture. Users can choose the status update option to view the status of that specific person. Users can choose the status option to view the status of that specific user. This is similar to what Twitter did with Twitter Fleets. It is not known as to when this feature will be rolled out to end users, but the WABetaInfo report says that it is under development and will be rolled out in a future build.

Recently, WhatsApp announced an update that allows iOS users to transfer all the chats to Android. It was one of the most demanded, and indeed one of the most anticipated features for WhatsApp through most of last year and indeed this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here