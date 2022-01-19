Android Users Will Soon Be Able To "Self Share" Files With This Upcoming Feature

Google has a Nearby Share feature that allows Android users to easily share files with each other, similar to Apple’s AirDrop feature. The company recently brought Nearby Share to Windows PCs as well, and now it is reportedly working on further expanding the feature. According to a recent report, Google is adding a new tool to nearby share that will allow users to share files with themselves. The new tool, named Self Share will allow users to send files to themselves without the use of email or cloud drives.

According to a report in a website named Chrome Story, Google’s Self Share feature will work via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for transferring data to Chrome OS or Android devices. Google is reportedly bringing modifications to Nearby Share to allow users to share files with themselves. The feature was spotted in an experimental flag in the Chromium Gerrit, suggesting that the feature will be an extension of the Nearby Share tool. The report says that the update will allow users to share files between their own devices through the Nearby Share tool. Once the feature is live, the Nearby Share menu will have a new “Send to Your Devices" option. Separately, another report says that the Self Share feature will be available on devices and platforms outside of Chrome OS as well.

Google launched the Nearby Share feature for Android in 2020 as a competitor to Apple’s AirDrop feature that allows users to easily share files between two Android phones. Now, the feature has been expanded to Windows PCs.

On Windows PCs, however, the Nearby Share feature works via Google Chrome. The feature on Windows PCs selects the best protocol for sending files automatically, which could be Bluetooth, WebRTC, Wi-Fi, or other. Google had earlier said that the feature will appear on PCs sold by Acer and HP starting later in 2022. The company has not yet detailed as to how it will work on Windows PCs yet.

