Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs Now Available For Android Devices

Angry Birds is making a comeback as Rovio has launched an augmented reality version for Android devices. Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs is now available for download from the Google Play Store. The game was earlier introduced on iOS. The augmented reality version of the classic game can be played on any Android device with ARCore compatibility, and even though it is free, it does contain ads and in-app purchases. According to a report, the basic crux of the game remains the same with players having to kill the green pigs by launching birds at them and their random forts. In order to play the game, the user needs to keep the phone on an even surface.

Naturally, this is a free-to-play title. You can play through the full game with occasional ads, but you can pay $3.99 to remove them. There are also ads that give you extra birds for tough levels. Overall, it's not as aggravating as the other games in the series, and the 3D elements add a new twist to the established formula.

According to a report, the game comes with 78 levels. Gamers have the freedom to walk around structures and onto objects thanks to AR. Along with this, the game has surprise elements in store for players. While playing, gamers can collect extra points and even crack new content as and when they are discovered.

