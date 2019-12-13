Angry Birds at 10: You Probably Did Not Know These Facts About The Game

Angry Birds, one of the most popular games of all time, was launched on December 11, 2009. Ten years later, the makers of Angry Birds claim it has downloaded more than 4.5 billion times. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary, Classic Pigs was introduced to Angry Birds Pop. “It's the Angry Birds' anniversary! We brought Classic Pigs to #AngryBirdsPop! Now it's the trickiest question of the year or even a decade... Which one is your favourite?” the Angry Birds handle tweeted.

It's Angry Birds' anniversary! We brought Classic Pigs to #AngryBirdsPop! Now it's the trickiest question of the year or even a decade... Which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/uss0y8iWGr — Angry Birds (@AngryBirds) December 11, 2019

In another tweet, Angry Birds wished themselves happy birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US! Thank you for these 10 years, everyone! From those who know our story inside out, to the ones who picked up that game everyone was talking about and got hooked. Here's to 10 more! #AngryBirds10” read the caption of the video.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US! 🎂Thank you for these 10 years, everyone! From those who know our story inside out, to the ones who picked up that game everyone was talking about and got hooked. Here's to 10 more! #AngryBirds10 pic.twitter.com/DK8JY7nzbM — Angry Birds (@AngryBirds) December 11, 2019

Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Angry Birds:

1. Angry Birds was the first mobile game to hit one billion downloads. It was even downloaded in the remotest areas of Antarctica.

2. Angry Birds was the first mobile game to be played in space at the International Space Station (ISS).

3. In-game event for Angry Birds 2 called on players to show support for UNICEF's Education in Emergencies fund by popping 10 billion pigs. On achieving the goal, the game’s developer Rovio will donate $100,000 to the charity. The goal was achieved and Rovio did contribute the money.

4. Angry Birds was made by a team of four people and was completed over a period of eight months.

5. The total cost of making the game was less than £70,000.

6. The Angry Birds beta for Android hit more than one million downloads in three weeks.

7. A game tester of the company was so bad at the game that he was nicknamed as 'Rovio Killer'.

8. When the makers were in the development stage of the original game, a pig was chosen to be the birds’ enemy because swine flu cases were on the rise at that time.

9. The pigs have their own game, which is available on Apple’s App Store called the ‘Bad Piggies.’ The game allows users to control the pigs and help steal eggs from the Angry Birds.

10. The game was on the Apple app store’s top chart after only two and a half hours of its release.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.