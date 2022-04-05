Angry Birds Classic Game Back On Android And iOS: Price, Features And How to Download

Angry Birds Classic Game is making a long-awaited comeback on smartphones. Rovio, the developers of the popular game announced that Android and iOS users can enjoy the popular game on their devices once again. The game went off the market a few years back, as Rovio was looking to make changes that will allow Angry Birds Class to run on modern smartphones.

And the comeback of Angry Birds Classic is sure to excite users who remember using the Birds to break down different challenges and win levels for rewards. Having said that, Rovio wants people to buy Angry Birds Classic for their smartphones.

Angry Birds Classic Game Price In India

Angry Birds Classic game price in India for Android users is Rs 85 on the Google Play Store, while the iOS version for iPhone users comes for Rs 89. This is a one-time payment for the app, and the developer has launched the Angry Birds game without any in-app purchases. You can download the app by making the purchase from the respective app stores and start playing right away.

Angry Birds Classic Game Features

As you would remember, Angry Birds Classic has 8 episodes which include over 390 levels. The game is all about breaking down structures and pigs using Angry Birds. You rely on power and accuracy to bring them down. By removing all the pigs you get three stars which let you jump to the next level.

Angry Birds Classic also has the powerful Mighty Eagle which can be picked up at no cost. Previously, the Eagle had to be purchased in-app, which seems to have gone away at the expense of making the game a paid app for both Android and iOS users.

“The new version of Angry Birds is built from the ground up in Unity to create a much more sustainable platform for newer smartphones,” said, Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO, of Rovio.

The developer claims to have kept the gameplay and appearance of the game similar to that of the original version, to keep the Classic touch of Angry Birds intact.

