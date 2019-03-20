Angry Birds to Return in New Augmented Reality Avatar, Coming Soon to iOS

Remember Angry Birds? The cute game where you had to sling birds to defeat the notorious pigs? Well, game developer Rovio has made an announcement saying that it is preparing for a comeback. The company has announced Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs, an augmented reality-based game which will be coming soon to certain Apple iOS devices.The new game will make use of Apple's ARKit, where users could essentially play the game over a flat surface, like a dining table. Using the phone as the slingshot, the stages will be laid over the flat surface you choose. This will add a new dimension to the game as players will now have to walk around each stage and hunt for hidden items and areas so they can attack and defeat the pigs efficiently.The game will be offered for free in partnership with Resolution Games, but we won't be surprised to see in-app purchases.This won't be the company's first attempt at making an AR version of Angry Birds. The developer had first experimented with augmented reality on the Magic Leap and released a First Person Slingshot for the headset last year. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs was launched on Steam for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, just last month.“What we did with the Magic Leap was we wanted to start with something that’s fully immersive that can make use of the 3D space around you. We realized that it’s going to be further in the future, so we decided to go with platforms that are much closer to customers today,” said Sami Ronkainen, creative director at Rovio.