Angry Partner Throws Rs 1.67 Lakh Apple iMac Out Of Window After Fight

Once in a while, we stumble upon unusual stories where an iPhone survives after a drop from an aeroplane or an Apple Watch saving someone’s life. But a recent tweet from a bystander highlights a whacky incident where neither the Apple device survives a drop test nor did it save anyone’s life. A bystander claims that she witnessed “an angry spouse" throwing away an Apple Mac PC out of the window. Not only this, the seemingly 27-inch iMac that cost starting Rs 1.69 Lakh in India likely dropped on a pigeon, eventually killing the bird - the bystander claims. The incident was shared on Twitter.

The tweet also includes a photo where we can notice the broken Apple Mac on top of the dead pigeon. The photo does not include images of the “angry spouse." At the top of the image, there’s a discarded TV as well, but it remains unclear whether it was defenestrated during the fight. The incident took place in Bushwick, Brooklyn in New York. Additionally, the case of the dispute remains unclear. The tweet reads, “Walking in Bushwick and someone’s angry spouse just threw this mac out the window, killing a pigeon on the way down."

Walking in bushwick and someone’s angry spouse just threw this mac out the window, killing a pigeon on the way down pic.twitter.com/pa3m47dSuT— Human Mel (@melhuman) February 4, 2022

Apple‘s Mac series remains a highly important product in the company’s history that also saw a major upgrade last year. The company introduced its M1-powered Mac last year after moving away from Intel CPUs. The new Macs also launched in different shades, reminiscent of old colourful iMacs. Apple is rumoured to be hosting a launch event on March 8, where we might see the debut of the latest-generation iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 2022. Apple is also said to launch newer Macs with the latest Apple M1 chipsets. The company also refreshed its MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets in October last year.

